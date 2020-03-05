Class acts
Jacob Sacket, of Troy, graduated in December from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, with a degree in business administration.
Colton Sacket, of Troy, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. Sacket’s major is business administration.
David Stringer, of Waco, was recognized for his academic achievements during the fall semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade-point average or higher. Cadets and students who gain gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.
Karen Linde-Garelli, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. Linde-Garelli is in the biomedical engineering program.
Pitching in
The Beaumont Foundation of America has granted Caritas of Waco $50,000 to purchase fresh produce and other nutritional food items for clients needing emergency food assistance.
This grant has been given to Caritas every year since 2006 and has supported efforts of the organization to provide healthier food items to people in need.
“Caritas is making a strong commitment to offering a range not only of healthy foods but nutrition information that our clients can use to make meals at home more nourishing,” Executive Director Buddy Edwards said.
“We continue to be extremely appreciative of the Beaumont Foundation’s support which has had such a significant impact on efforts to strengthen our pantry’s ability to provide healthy food options to the people we serve.”
Caritas of Waco is a nonprofit organization that serves McLennan County and the surrounding area by providing individuals and families with urgent support and long-term solutions to poverty.
In 2019, Caritas served over 32,000 families with emergency food assistance.
For more information, visit caritas-waco.org or call 254-753-4593.
