Class acts
The University of Mississippi in Oxford held a virtual graduation ceremony on May 9. Local graduates were:
Blake Woolf, of Lorena, received a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice.
Roy Young, of Abbott, received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He majored in economics.
Senior Nick Hovde, of Waco, was recognized with the Helen Corbitt Award for Excellence at the spring convocation ceremony for the University of Dallas in Irving.
The Helen Corbitt Award for Excellence recognizes a senior woman and a senior man who have produced an outstanding body of work during their time at the university.
The ceremony was held virtually via Zoom.
Angelo State University in San Angelo conferred the following degrees on local graduates this spring:
Alex Breeland, of Mart, received a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology.
Vanessa Hopkins, of Waco, received a Master of Education degree in guidance and counseling.
Kylee Jones, of Waco, received a Bachelor of Science degree in interdisciplinary studies.
Megan Kittner, of Waco, received a Master of Education degree in student development and leadership.
Stephanie Trammell, of Waco, received a Master of Education degree in student development and leadership.
Abilene Christian University College of Education and Human Services has named Ashlee Shields to the fall 2019 dean’s list. She is a junior kinesiology pre-occupational therapy major.
Applause
McLennan Community College has selected five honorees to receive the annual National Institute of Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Awards.
This honor represents a commitment to high performance and extraordinary service in higher education.
This year’s honorees are Faith Glatter, records assistant in Continuing Education; Laura Wichman, director of institutional research; Nicholas Webb, professor of English; Lesley Plemons, Health Information Technology Program director; and Edgar Sierra, adjunct instructor of Applied Voice in the music department.
