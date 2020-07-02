Class acts
Bryant Carroll, of West, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa this spring. Plans are in the works to have graduates walk across the stage at a future date.
Elizabeth Riedell, of Waco, graduated from Troy University in Troy, Alabama, during the spring semester. She graduated with a undergraduate degree from the College of Education while taking classes at Troy Online.
Students named to the dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennesse, for the spring semester are Caroline Bradley, of Waco; Andrew Burleson, of Lorena; Paige Huggins, of Woodway; and Lauren Ridgway, of Crawford.
Deanna Hopkins, a mathematics major from Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.
She also recently received the Paul and Margaret Pickett Scholarship.
Applause
La Vega ISD announced its Teachers of the Year before the end of the school year. They are:
Julie Grigsby, La Vega High. She teaches math and prepares students for the Algebra I end-of-course tests. Grigsby is also a Google-certified educator and was one of the first teachers in the Excellence in Teaching Incentive Program.
Laura Penney, La Vega Junior High George Dixon Campus. She has been teaching at the campus for the past six years where her duties have ranged from seventh- and eighth-grade reading intervention to Writer’s Workshop and more. Currently, she teaches dyslexia students and eighth-grade reading intervention courses.
Ryan Sparks, La Vega Intermediate H.P. Miles Campus. He is a fifth-grade math teacher and has been at the campus for nine years. The past four years he has spent his time as a classroom teacher. He is pursuing his administrator certification.
Melanie Morgan, La Vega Elementary. She is currently a third-grade teacher and has taught for 22 years, of which the last eight have been at the campus.
Francisco Jimenez, La Vega Primary Phil Bancale Campus. He has been teaching dual-language kindergarten at the campus for the past two years. He graduated as a system engineer at Universidad del Norte at Monterrey in Nuevo Leon, Mexico and became a teacher through an alternative certification program in Houston. Both he and his wife obtained their citizenships last year.
