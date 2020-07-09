Class acts
Kollin Kahler, a medical student at the American University of the Caribbean at St. Martin, received the Dale van Wormer Award for Pathology at the school’s service awards.
The award is based on grades, community service and involvement in campus activities.
Kahler is a Waco High School graduate and the son of Chrisanne and Kent Kahler, of Waco.
Micaela Mersch, of Troy, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management from Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
The college conferred 222 degrees at the conclusion of the spring semester. The commencement ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19 and is scheduled for Oct. 17.
Texas A&M University-Kingsville students named to honor rolls during the spring semester are:
President’s list — Robert Michna, Lorena.
Honor roll — Johnathon Harper, Lorena; Tyler Hennig, Aquilla.
Joshua Tripp, of Waco, was named to the president’s list at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, for the spring semester. Tripp is majoring in music.
Edward Dakwa, of Hillsboro, has been named to the dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville, New York, for the spring semester.
Elizabeth Riedell, of Moody, has been named to the chancellor’s list at Troy University in Troy, Alabama, for the spring semester.
Applause
McLennan Community College was named the fourth-best online community college in Texas by the Guide to Online Schools, a leading website that tracks online capabilities in higher education.
The ranking is based on retention rate, graduation rate, percentage of online enrollment data, and the number of online associate degrees offered, according to the Guide to Online Schools.
The importance of online education has become more visible during the COVID-19 pandemic. MCC faculty members have been trained and worked with the college’s Center for Teaching and Learning to convert curriculum to online formats, allowing students to continue to reach their educational goals through this period.
For a list of online programs offered by MCC, visit www.mclennan.edu/ online/students/programs.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.