Class actsCurk Harris, a 2015 Mexia High School graduate and former Blackcat basketball player, graduated from Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, on Dec. 14 with a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy exercise/sports and recreation leadership.
Harris was named to the academic college president’s list for the fall 2019 semester. He was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.
He played two years at point guard for the school’s NAIA Division II basketball team. The Eagles won the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season championship and were ranked No. 1 during the season. The team finished 33-4 after a loss in the first round of the NAIA Division II tournament.
Harris plans to pursue a master’s degree at another college. He is the son of Curtis and Loretta Harris, of Mexia.
Kody Fulp, of China Spring, was named to the honor roll for the fall semester at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
In the militaryWilliam Ortlip, of Woodway, graduated as private first class from U.S. Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California.
He is the son of Charles and Galina Ortlip, of Woodway, and is a 2019 graduate of Midway High School.
While at boot camp Ortlip placed second in his platoon in physical fitness, scoring a 288 out of a possible 300 points. He also qualified as a sharpshooter rifleman.
Ortlip is in combat training at Camp Pendleton, California. Upon completion of combat training he will study aviation maintenance at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida.
Pitching in
The McLennan County Hunger Coalition is having a drawing for baseball memorabilia that will raise funds to benefit children in the Red Oak Townhomes area of Waco who don’t have access to traditional summer meals and after-school meals programs.
Tickets can be purchased on the coalition’s website, mclennanhunger.org, for $5 apiece or five tickets for $20.
The winner of the drawing will be announced on March 26, opening day of the Major League Baseball season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.