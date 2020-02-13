Class acts
Sarah Warren, of Woodway, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.
She is a junior studying kinesiology and hopes to attend occupational therapy school after graduation.
Monica Colon and Elise Colon, both of Waco, were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.
Students named to the honor rolls for the fall semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa are:
President’s list — Hunter Anz, of Waco; Matthew Barnhill, of Woodway.
Dean’s list — Katherine Jo Stuit, of Waco; Bryant Carroll, of West.
Zachary Zoeller, of Gatesville, graduated from Oklahoma State University in December with a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture. He majored in animal science.
Applause
The publications division of the American Chemical Society has announced that Bryan W. Brooks, Ph.D., of Baylor University has joined “Environmental Science & Technology Letters” as editor-in-chief.
Brooks is a distinguished professor of environmental science and biomedical studies at Baylor and director of the environmental health science program.
Brooks routinely works internationally on water quality, environmental contaminants and sustainability issues, particularly related to rapidly urbanizing regions on six continents.
He also serves as the visiting Pearl River Scholar chair professor at Jinan University. He coordinates the Global Horizon Scanning Project, which identifies priority research questions necessary to achieve sustainable environmental quality around the world.
A native Californian, Brooks received bachlelor’s and master’s degrees in biological sciences from the University of Mississippi and completed his Ph.D. in environmental science at the University of North Texas in 2002.
With the appointment of Brooks, ACS is establishing “Environmental Science & Technology Letters” as a stand-alone journal.
