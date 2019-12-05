Applause
Tom Potts, Ph.D., professor in finance, insurance and real estate at Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, has been honored with the 2019 P. Kemp Fain Jr. Award given by the Financial Planning Association.
The award is the association’s and profession’s highest individual honor and is presented to a person who has made significant contributions to the advancement of the financial planning profession through achievements in service to society, academia, government and professional activities.
“Most people who are really dedicated in this profession believe it’s a true calling,” Potts said in his acceptance speech. “If you look at those who are successful in this field, they have a great sense of job satisfaction because they’re really helping people.”
To ensure his students are prepared for a future in financial planning, Potts stresses the importance of competency, ethics and the fiduciary standard in his teachings.
“I tell my students, ‘Make sure you’re more valuable three years after you graduate.’ In other words, find a position where you can continue to learn,” Potts said. “There is an aging population in financial planners, so there’s a good opportunity for younger people to enter the platform and, in some cases, take over existing businesses.”
McLennan Community College was one of six community colleges recognized with an inaugural Texas Pathways Award recognizing excellence in implementing and scaling “Guided Pathways” essential practices.
MCC was recognized for “Pillar 4: Ensuring Students are Learning.”
Highlights noted for MCC’s success are opportunities for learning outside the classroom, including study trips and the undergraduate research institute; professional development for faculty based on assessment and student feedback; the faculty mentor program; faculty collaboration with instructional designers; and the abundance of student success resources such as tutoring, the library and success coaches.
