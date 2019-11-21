Live Oak National Merit kids

Live Oak Classical School seniors (from left) Clare Pruss, Preston Bradley and Eddy Santos received recognition by the National Merit Scholarship Program for their outstanding scores on the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

 Live Oak Classical School photo

Three students from Live Oak Classical School have been recognized in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Clare Pruss is named a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist while Eddy Santos is a National Hispanic Scholar and Preston Bradley is a National Merit Commended Student.

The students earned their distinctions by scoring in the top percentiles of 1.5 million students taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

With a passion for history, literature and philosophy, Pruss plans to attend Baylor University and study the classics. She also plans to study mathematics.

Pruss will continue in the competition for some of the $31 million of National Merit scholarships that will be offered this school year. Merit scholar finalists will be selected based on their skills, accomplishments and preparation for rigorous college studies.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2020 will be announced beginning in April.

Bradley plans to attend either Baylor or TCU and study engineering.

Santos has applied to more than 10 schools and is still weighing his options, but is certain that he would like to study actuarial science.

