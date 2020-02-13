Juniors Caleb and Katie Chakmakjian, members of the Live Oak Classical School Chamber Choir, will perform with the Texas All-State Small School Mixed Choir in San Antonio Saturday at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2020 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.
Caleb and Katie were chosen for this honor through a competitive process held across the state at the district, region and area levels. Caleb is a vocal student of David Guess and Katie is a student of Shauna Pittman Hamby.
They sing at school under the direction of Margaret Sutherland, who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association. This is Caleb’s second time and Katie’s first time to perform as members of a TMEA All-State organization.
Katie and Caleb are twins and are the children of Jennifer and Stephen Chakmakjian.
High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.
There are 1,795 students selected through a process that begins with over 66,800 students from around the state vying to perform in one of 15 ensembles (bands, orchestras and choirs). TMEA sponsors the Texas All-State competition.
This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges which ranks each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from its region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA area competitions.
Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.
All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention.
