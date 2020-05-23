Local graduation ceremonies
Axtell: 9 a.m. Friday, May 29, Ellison Field
Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 6, J.J. Kearns Stadium (10 guests allowed per graduate)
Bosqueville: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, Waco ISD Stadium
Bruceville-Eddy: 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, Eagle Stadium
China Spring: 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, Waco ISD Stadium (8 guests per graduate)
Connally: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, Mac Peoples Stadium (4 guests per graduate)
Crawford: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, Pirate Stadium (8 guests per graduate)
Eagle Christian: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, Western Heights Baptist Church grounds (6 guests per graduate)
La Vega: 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, Willie Williams Stadium (2 guests per graduate)
Live Oak Classical: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, First Baptist Church of Waco
Lorena: 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, Leopard Stadium (4 guests per graduate)
Mart: 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, Panther Stadium
McGregor: 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, Bulldog Stadium (4 guests per graduate)
Midway: 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, Panther Stadium (3 guests per graduate)
Moody: 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, Bearcat Stadium
Riesel: 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, Riesel ISD Stadium (9 guests per graduate)
Robinson: 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, Rocket Stadium
University: 10 a.m. Friday, May 29, Waco ISD Stadium (4 guests per graduate)
Vanguard College Prep: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 30 (5 guests per graduate)
Waco: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, Waco ISD Stadium (4 guests per graduate)
West: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, Trojan Field
Virtual/drive-in: Harmony School of Innovation, Rapoport Meyer (May 22), Valley Mills
No information available: Gholson, Methodist Home (May 22), Parkview Christian
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.