Local graduation ceremonies

Axtell: 9 a.m. Friday, May 29, Ellison Field

Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 6, J.J. Kearns Stadium (10 guests allowed per graduate)

Bosqueville: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, Waco ISD Stadium

Bruceville-Eddy: 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, Eagle Stadium

China Spring: 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, Waco ISD Stadium (8 guests per graduate)

Connally: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, Mac Peoples Stadium (4 guests per graduate)

Crawford: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, Pirate Stadium (8 guests per graduate)

Eagle Christian: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, Western Heights Baptist Church grounds (6 guests per graduate)

La Vega: 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, Willie Williams Stadium (2 guests per graduate)

Live Oak Classical: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, First Baptist Church of Waco

Lorena: 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, Leopard Stadium (4 guests per graduate)

Mart: 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, Panther Stadium

McGregor: 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, Bulldog Stadium (4 guests per graduate)

Midway: 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, Panther Stadium (3 guests per graduate)

Moody: 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, Bearcat Stadium

Riesel: 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, Riesel ISD Stadium (9 guests per graduate)

Robinson: 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, Rocket Stadium

University: 10 a.m. Friday, May 29, Waco ISD Stadium (4 guests per graduate)

Vanguard College Prep: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 30 (5 guests per graduate)

Waco: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, Waco ISD Stadium (4 guests per graduate)

West: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, Trojan Field

Virtual/drive-in: Harmony School of Innovation, Rapoport Meyer (May 22), Valley Mills

No information available: Gholson, Methodist Home (May 22), Parkview Christian

