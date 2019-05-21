A Connally Independent School District student is recovering after a near-drowning at Hawaiian Falls during a school trip Tuesday, authorities said.
A lifeguard spotted the 8-year-old Connally Primary School student unconscious in a kiddie pool at about 11 a.m. and pulled her from the water as emergency responders were called.
Connally human resources director Larry Cumby said the girl was conscious when she was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
"The principal accompanied her to the hospital to be checked out," Cumby said.
Students from Connally and other local districts were at the water park Tuesday for an end-of-year celebration. The park's public opening day is Saturday.