Below is a list of results from area city and school board races not included in the Tribune-Herald’s print edition Wednesday. Candidates’ names are followed by their vote count and, in two-way races, the percentage of the vote they received. Winners’ names are in bold.
Bruceville-Eddy City Council
Linda Owens: 266
Hal Wilcox: 190
Allen Trigg: 168
Rick Eaton: 106
Andrew Klarmann: 77
Moody Mayor
Jesse Fugitt: 192, 56 percent
Tina Herod Eaton: 153, 44 percent
Moody City Council
Richard Moore: 199
Jared Alton: 146
Josh Richter: 139
Daniel Welch: 87
Note: Alton was recently hired as a Moody Police Department officer and will likely have to step down from his elected role at an upcoming city council meeting.
It is unknown how the expected open seat will be filled following the expected resignation, city officials said Wednesday.
West City Council
Steve Vanek: 523
Joe Pustejovsky: 457
Brian Muska: 450
Cheryl Marak: 295
Axtell ISD
J.R. Vicha: 752
Brian Hand: 641
Scott Denton: 548
Joey Reinke: 501
Darren Porter: 422
West ISD, Place 4
Holly Klaus Willis: 1,479, 56 percent
Jeni Janek: 1,151, 44 percent