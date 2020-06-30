This year, high school students in the Leadership, Education and Development (LEAD) program were presented scholarships at home.
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce team as well as members of the LEAD committee went in a caravan to the houses of eight students who earned the top LEAD scholarships this year. The other 12 students were celebrated virtually.
“While we couldn’t have the banquet due to the current health crisis, I believe that it’s still vital to celebrate these students,” said Rachel Martinez, program director.
The annual $20,000 Bradley Ray Hulse Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Kimberly Hernandez, a Waco High School graduate who will be attending the University of Houston to study business and architecture.
A new scholarship was presented by Drs. Jake and Soo Battle: The Battle Family No Boundaries Scholarship. The $2,500 scholarship was awarded to Isabella Marie Dominguez, a Midway High School graduate who will attend Texas Women’s University to study dentistry.
The remaining $44,000 was awarded to 18 other scholarship recipients.
- Waco High graduate Aaliyah Dilworth received the $10,000 LEAD Distinction Scholarship. Dilworth will attend the University of North Texas in Denton to study political science.
- University High graduate Cassady Copas received a $5,000 LEAD Ambassador Scholarship. Copas will attend the Massachusetts College of Pharmacology and Health Science in Boston to study to become a doctor.
- University High graduate Hannah Ruby received a $5,000 LEAD Ambassador Scholarship. Ruby will attend Texas A&M University to study psychology.
- University High graduate
- Alannah Thornton-Sabido received a $2,500 No Boundaries Scholarship. Thornton-Sabido will attend Texas A&M University to study human resources.
- Waco High graduate Ashtien Willis received a $2,500 No Boundaries Scholarship. Willis will attend Texas State Technical College to study welding to become a lineman.
- Harmony Science Academy graduate Andrew Logan Rosas received the $2,000 Alton Davis Memorial Scholarship. Rosas will attend Texas A&M University to study architecture.
- Midway High graduate Glenda Gutierrez received a $2,000 LEAD Persistence Scholarship. Gutierrez will attend the University of North Texas in Denton to study emergency management and planning.
- Waco High graduate Ashley Wilburn received a $2,000 LEAD Persistence Scholarship. Wilburn will attend the University of North Texas in Denton to study interior design.
- La Vega High graduate Jeffrey Nickerson received a $2,000 LEAD Persistence Scholarship. Nickerson will attend Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, North Carolina to study psychology.
- Waco High graduate Dai’Shawn Fisher received a $2,000 LEAD Persistence Scholarship. Fisher will attend Howard Payne University in Brownwood to study architecture and engineering.
- Midway High graduate Castiderra “CJ” Calhoun received a $2,000 LEAD Persistence Scholarship. Calhoun will attend the University of Oklahoma in Norman to study kinesiology.
- La Vega High graduate Braxton Zilem received a $1,000 LEAD Merit Scholarship. Zilem will attend the Tarleton State University in Stephenville to study theater education.
- University High graduate Jolyssa Lewis received a $1,000 LEAD Merit Scholarship. Lewis will attend the University of Texas at Arlington to study nursing.
- Midway High graduate Alexis Aguilar received a $1,000 LEAD Merit Scholarship. Aguilar will attend Tarleton State University in Stephenville to study business management.
- Waco High graduate Daja Davis received a $1,000 LEAD Merit Scholarship. Davis will attend McLennan Community College to study business management.
- Waco High graduate Keith Guillory received a $1,000 LEAD Merit Scholarship. Guillory
- will attend Howard Payne University in Brownwood to study mechanical engineering.
- Midway High graduate Reaghan Ridge received a $1,000 LEAD Merit Scholarship. Ridge will attend Temple College to study dentistry.
- Waco High graduate Destiny Bouye received the $1,000 Reaching Back As We Climb Scholarship. Bouye will attend Texas A&M University at Prairie View to study nursing.
Since 2010, scholarships totaling $398,000 have been awarded to students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.