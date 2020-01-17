Filing for city council and school board elections Thursday and Friday brought three more incumbents seeking reelection to the Waco and Midway school boards, although the deadline to file is Feb. 14.
Waco will elect a new mayor and fill two city council seats May 2. The Waco Independent School District and Midway Independent School District also both have multiple seats up for election in May.
Waco ISD
For the Waco ISD board election, incumbent Cary DuPuy filed to serve another three years in his at-large seat. DuPuy, 55, owns DuPuy Oxygen, which has locations in Central and North Texas. No one has filed to run against him yet.
Two candidates filed Wednesday for the District 3 seat, including incumbent Jose Vidana, a 41-year-old mail carrier.
The board appointed Vidana to the District 3 spot in June, after trustee Larry Perez resigned after 17 years on the school board.
Ilda Sabido, 36, also filed for the District 3 seat Wednesday. Sabido is a community volunteer and the wife of District 2 Waco City Councilman Hector Sabido, who was elected to the seat after veteran Councilwoman Alice Rodriguez vacated the seat last year.
Filing does not start until Jan. 24 for the unexpired term for the board’s other at-large seat, which is held by attorney Robin Houston. Houston was appointed at the same time as Vidana, filling a vacancy left when board President Pat Atkins stepped down, also after 17 years on the board.
There is year left on the unexpired term, and filing for the position ends March 3.
Midway ISD
The two incumbents in the seats up for election this year on the Midway ISD board filed Thursday and Friday to serve new three-year terms.
Place I incumbent and current board President Pete Rusek filed Friday to seek reelection. An attorney at Sheehy, Lovelace and Mayfield, Rusek has served on the Midway board since 1996.
Additionally, Place II incumbent and current board Secretary Susan Vick filed for reelection Thursday. Vick, a full-time volunteer who serves on the Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society Board of Directors, has been on the board since 2011.
City of Waco
In the Waco mayoral race, two contenders have signed up to replace Mayor Kyle Deaver, who announced he would not seek reelection this spring.
District 4 Councilman Dillon Meek, who filed Wednesday, announced his intention to run for mayor back in October.
David Morrow, 65, also filed Wednesday to run for mayor. Morrow has served as a Waco Bicycle Club officer for five years and has served on several city advisory committees. He also owns a vacation rental business and is self-employed.
Nightclub owner Randy Gober, 49, filed Wednesday for the Waco City Council District 1 seat, currently held by Andrea Barefield. Barefield has not yet filed for reelection.
Attorney Josh Borderud, 40, filed Wednesday for the Waco City Council District 3 seat. District 3 incumbent John Kinnaird has said he plans to step down from the role he has had since 2012.
