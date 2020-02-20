Even as more than 10,000 fans pack the Ferrell Center for back-to-back Baylor University basketball games Saturday, many motoring there on the mess Interstate 35 has become, local officials paved the way Thursday for more than $30 million in additional I-35 projects between Valley Mills Drive and New Road.
Frazzled motorists may rest easier knowing the Metropolitan Planning Organization policy board wants this extra work to end by the time the $341 million widening of I-35 through Waco draws to a close, probably in November 2022, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s latest estimates.
“Members do not want more construction on I-35 well beyond the current completion time frame,” MPO Director Chris Evilia said. “The board took no formal action but did provide feedback. We now will get information back from TxDOT. I get the sense we’re generally going in the right direction. The exact timing of this additional work will not be known for certain until TxDOT takes it out to bid.”
Victor Goebel, TxDOT’s director of transportation and planning, presented the policy board with options priced from about $27 million to $34 million for the I-35-related projects near South Valley Mills Drive and New Road.
He said during his presentation he believes the Texas Transportation Commission would be amenable to having completion of this additional work dovetail with the completion timetable for the $341 million widening.
These new efforts would involve reversing ramps on southbound I-35 between South Valley Mills Drive and South Loop 340, installing a southbound auxiliary lane over New Road and reconstructing the bridge over New Road “to meet current state vertical clearance requirements,” according to a TxDOT fact sheet.
Evilia said the MPO and TxDOT are aware of announced plans to place an entertainment complex on the I-35 frontage road, between New Road and Central Texas Marketplace. Movie giant Cinemark has confirmed it will place there a 14-screen theater with amenities that include reclining seats, while Topgolf has announced it will build one of its new backyard-style concepts at that location. Developers say they also are close to striking pay dirt with a national-name high-tech bowling brand that would serve meals.
“That new development is kind of driving this,” Evilia said. “It will create a lot of additional traffic pressures in that area, and we realize better frontage-road access is needed, as well as better ramp configuration to move traffic into and out of that area. And the main bridge over New Road … if you go to Google Street View, you will see it is a full 2 feet lower than TxDOT requirements. You can see truck strikes on the underside of the bridge where 18-wheelers have hit it. Something needs to be done about that bridge, especially with the Flying J travel center there and with QuikTrip on the way. The convenience chain caters to trucks, meaning there will be even more truck activity.”
Other add-ons under consideration are reconstruction of the interchange at South Valley Mills Drive and Interstate 35, and construction of a continuous frontage road from Irving Lee Street to South Valley Mills Drive.
Meanwhile, the throng expected to attend the two high-stakes basketball games Saturday will contend with a maze of detours, barricades and dirt piles at University Parks Drive and I-35, seemingly the epicenter of the $341 million widening undertaken by Webber LLC.
The No. 1-ranked Bears will face No. 3 University of Kansas at 11 a.m., and the the No. 2-ranked Lady Bears, meanwhile, take the court against archrival University of Oklahoma at 4 p.m.
The Ferrell Center at University Parks Drive and La Salle Avenue will play host to both. Elsewhere in the sports complex along University Parks Drive, Baylor’s softball, baseball and tennis teams will be competing.
“It’s going to be a huge weekend,” said David Kaye, assistant athletics director for communications at Baylor. “I know we’re preparing to make it as convenient as possible for our fans and the general public. We think Ferrell Center parking will fill up early, so we will be offering shuttles at the East Campus Parking Garage between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. to the Turner Riverfront Complex where everything is taking place.”
TxDOT officials reminded that Webber is under contract not to invoke major lane closings or diversions during big events on or near the Lake Brazos corridor, which includes downtown, the riverwalk and Baylor.
Soon, however, motorists traveling I-35 can expect big changes.
“There will be traffic switches in early March, moving all southbound middle lane traffic to the old northbound middle lane through the project limits,” according to a bullet item included in a presentation Thursday.
So far, TxDOT said Thursday, Webber has completed $110 million of the work on the $341 million projected it started April 29. The company has financial incentives to complete the job on time or earlier.
