Hubbard High School graduate Logan Morris has accepted an appointment to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Logan graduated from high school in June and will report July 8 to the academy in New London, Connecticut. Admission to the Coast Guard Academy is competitive with fewer than 400 appointments offered annually from a pool of more than 2,000 applicants.
Cadets receive a full-tuition scholarship and monthly stipend for a five-year service commitment to the Coast Guard upon graduation. All graduates receive a Bachelor of Science degree and are guaranteed a position of leadership as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Logan is the son of Paul and Heather Morris. He is the grandson of Gary and Chantal Murphy, of Purdon, Danny and Pat Quilty, of Hubbard, and Dick and Jeannette Railsback, of Amarillo.
He will play football and baseball for the Coast Guard Academy.
