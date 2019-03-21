Police are searching for the driver who struck a 14-year-old Midway High School student after after class dismissed Thursday, Assistant Hewitt Police Chief Tuck Saunders said.
Police were called to the intersection of Panther Way and Frank Street at about 4 p.m. after witnesses reported a 14-year-old girl was "clipped" by a small black SUV or a four-door black sedan. Saunders said the student was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.
Saunders said the girl was crossing Panther Way near the Midway ISD soccer stadium when the eastbound car hit her, spinning her around and injuring her arm and leg.
The student was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, Saunders said. The incident was near a school zone, but was not in an active school zone.
Midway ISD spokeswoman Traci Marlin said the student was a Midway freshman. Midway officials sent an email informing parents that the girl was in stable condition Thursday afternoon.
Police said the windows of the vehicle where tinted but will likely have damage to the car's front, driver's side. Anyone with information about the driver of the car is asked to contact the Hewitt Police Department at 666-1661.
Marlin said tips can also be submitted online via the district's See Something, Say Something tip tool at http://asp.schoolmessenger.com/midway/quicktip/.