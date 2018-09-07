A 12-year-old boy was struck by a car early Friday while crossing at the intersection of Hewitt and Regal Drives, officials said.
A Cadillac CTS sedan hit the seventh-grade Midway Independent School District student just before 7 a.m. as he was using the pedestrian crosswalk at the Regal Drive traffic light, which was changing from red to green, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
The boy was knocked down on impact, but his injuries appeared to be minor, he said. The boy's parents took him to a local hospital as precautionary measure, Devlin said.
The driver told police he did not see the child in the intersection. Witnesses verified the driver’s account of the events leading up to the accident, he said.
Midway ISD parents and staff were notified of the injury Friday morning, Midway spokeswoman Traci Marlin said in an email early Friday.
At the time of the accident, the intersection was not an active school zone and crossing guards were not on duty, Marlin said.
“We are relieved to hear initially that the student’s injuries are minor,” Marlin wrote. “Special thank you to first responders for their quick response to take care of this young man.”