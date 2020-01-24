A Baylor University student who visited China this year may have contracted the new coronavirus first detected in Wuhan City last month, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Friday.
The health district tested the student for the virus Thursday, and the samples have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pending results, according to a press release. The student, who has "minimal symptoms," has been asked to self-isolate.
"While the risk to the general public is low, the health district is working to identify all those who may have come in contact with the suspected case," the press release states. "These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms if the case is positive."
The health district is working with Baylor University, the Texas Department of State Health Services, the CDC and local health care providers to take action using practices outlined by the CDC.
More than 850 cases of the new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed in China and other countries since the outbreak began last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the Associated Press reported. Twenty-six people have died in China.
Chinese officials closed all outbound flights, trains, buses and ferries to Wuhan on Thursday, and now 12 other cities in the central province of Hubei, in which Wuhan is located, followed suit with a total population of more than 36 million under lockdown.
Two cases have been confirmed in the United States in Illinois and Washington state, with at least 63 suspected other cases of the virus in 22 states. A Texas A&M University student also is suspected of having the new virus after traveling to China, but the student has entered voluntary isolation and is showing signs of improvement.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold. Other versions of the virus have evolved into more severe illnesses, such as SARS and MERS, but the new virus does not appear to be as deadly or contagious, according to the Associated Press.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District recommends as a precaution that anyone with respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or difficulty breathing, who were in Wuhan on or after Dec. 1 and saw symptoms within two weeks of leaving should seek medical attention. The health district also advises notifying the medical center prior to your arrival to ensure proper infection control standards.
Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough and difficulty breathing, the press release states. The novel coronavirus has the potential to cause severe disease and death, but preliminary information indicates older adults and those with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems may be at a higher risk of severe illness from the virus.
You can follow official CDC updates regarding novel coronavirus on the CDC's website.
Flu hits Midway
Meanwhile, the flu and influenza-like illness hit a Midway Independent School District elementary school hard this past week.
Castleman Creek Elementary had 74 students and four teachers absent on Friday, with at least 60 of those student absences associated with flu-like symptoms, district spokeswoman Traci Marlin said. The school's total enrollment is 652.
The absences spiked after the three-day Martin Luther Kind Jr. Day weekend, rising steadily since students returned Tuesday.
Other Midway ISD campuses did not see a significant drop in attendance this week, according to campus attendance figures.
Marlin said district staff have heavily increased cleaning efforts to include rotations of hospital-grade disinfectant spray or fogs. A custodial crew will be working this weekend, as well. Staff have posted additional signage about the spread of germs and included information during morning announcements, while antibacterial foam dispensers are in every classroom and campus public space.
