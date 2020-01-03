A Neighbor Plus item on Page 1C Friday about a Waco High School graduate receiving a scholarship had the incorrect name of the church attended by scholarship providers Ruth and Noah Jackson Jr. The church is Pleasant Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
