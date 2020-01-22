Four Marlin Independent School District educators are calling for the state-appointed board of managers to fire or reprimand interim Superintendent Jean Bahney after she sent letters to the educators, demanding they repay $27,000 in stipends they received during previous school years.
Ousted Marlin ISD Superintendent Michael Seabolt handed over the nine-page grievance to the three-member board of managers during public comment at Wednesday’s regular board meeting. He also had some words of advice for the board.
“The detailed plans to shut this district down have already been discussed in Austin with your elected leaders, and their impression is Marlin will not be given until the summer to see if you get a D or not,” Seabolt said, referring to state school ratings given on an A-F scale.
He also recommended the board rescind an abatement agreement with the Texas Education Agency that keeps the district open this school year, because part of the agreement states the district will not fight the state education commissioner’s decision whether to close Marlin ISD.
The district may request an informal review of the commissioner’s decision, but the informal review decision will be final, the agreement states.
The former superintendent then said he was delivering the grievance to the board “on behalf of four employees who the current administration believes” are less important than proper paperwork.
The nine-page grievance claims Bahney demanded the four educators repay thousands of dollars in stipends they received last school year because clerical errors made by financial and human resources staff led to the exclusion of the proper paperwork for these stipends, although the board of managers approved each stipend.
The letter requests that the board direct Bahney to cease her efforts to collect the stipends and pay the educators any money owed to them from the revocation of their stipends this school year. It also calls for Bahney not to retaliate against the educators and that if the board chooses not to terminate Bahney’s contract, to reprimand her for “causing mental anguish to employees.”
Bahney said she could not comment because she had not yet read the letter.
Brooke Seabolt, Michael Seabolt’s wife, is one of the educators who filed the grievance, along with Assistant Superintendent Remy Godfrey, middle school principal Patti Ward and high school teacher Rhonda Milton. They each claim Bahney ordered them to repay thousands of dollars in stipends they received in previous school years, despite board and superintendent approval of the stipends.
$8,000 stipend
In 2017, Brooke Seabolt, a middle school math and computer science teacher, became the English-as-a-second-language director and district testing coordinator, the letter states. At the time, the district gave $8,000 stipends to math teachers, which she received. For the 2018-19 school year, the board of managers approved combining Seabolt’s titles into one, the ESL/testing director, with the understanding that her stipend would be rolled into her base salary.
“Why would the superintendent and the board expect an employee to take an $8,000 reduction in pay?” the letter states. “Additionally, ask yourself why would an employee accept a position that was essentially a promotion and accept an $8,000 reduction in pay? It simply makes no sense.”
In May 2019, the district discovered Brooke Seabolt’s new position had not been added to Marlin ISD’s salary and position schedule, according to the letter. The board agenda for May 21 states the board would have approved the new salary and position schedule, but the meeting was canceled. At the next board meeting on May 29, the board had two new appointed members, Danny Vickers and Eddie Ellis Jr., assigned by state Education Commissioner Mike Morath on May 22.
On June 26, the new board of managers approved the 2019-20 salary and position schedule, which reduced Seabolt’s salary by $8,000, according to the letter.
“A clerk’s error of not updating a position/salary document does not override the recommendation of the superintendent and the action of the board,” the letter states. “Certainly, Bahney had the right to reduce Dr. Seabolt’s base salary in the June 26, 2019, board meeting as she did. However, if an employee’s total salary is reduced, law requires the district notify the employee of the reduction in writing at least 45 days before the first instructional day of the upcoming school year.”
The letter claims Seabolt never received any notification in writing until October 2019, well past the notification deadline. On Jan. 7, Seabolt received a letter from Bahney directing her to repay $8,000 because she was “overcompensated” during the previous school year.
Seabolt contends Bahney violated state law when she reduced her salary without prior notification and that she is entitled to the $8,000 stipend for this school year, as well.
Other claims
The claims by the other three educators are similar to Seabolt’s. Godfrey, the assistant superintendent, received a stipend for administering the Advancement Via Individual Determination program during the 2018-19 school year, according to the grievance letter. But again, the human resources department failed to update the salary and position schedule to reflect the addition of the stipend, and the item was never placed on the board’s agenda. Godfrey has been with the district since 2014, first serving as the high school assistant principal and then the high school principal.
“It does not seem appropriate for Bahney to seize funds from Dr. Godfrey for the mistakes of others, of which she had no control,” the letter states.
Marlin Junior Academy Principal Patti Ward’s claim again mirrors her colleagues. She received a stipend for managing the district’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program during the 2018-19 school year, and the board approved a stipend for Ward at the Dec. 18, 2018, meeting, according to the letter. But again the paperwork for her stipend was never filed.
“Bahney’s position that an HR clerk’s error overrides the lawful action of a board is simply without merit,” the letter states. “The attempt by Bahney to retroactively override the actions of a superintendent and board in place in 2018-2019 amounts to an illegal taking.”
Marlin High School teacher Rhonda Milton also received a letter from Bahney on Jan. 7, directing Milton to repay $10,000 for two $5,000 instructional specialist stipends she received for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years, according to a copy of the letter. Milton, a social studies teacher, received the $5,000 stipend for being an instructional specialist, but she returned to the classroom at the direction of then-superintendent Michael Seabolt and the board of trustees. They insisted she and other instructional specialists who returned to the classroom keep their stipends but that they would be assigned additional duties as needed by campus principals.
“In 2020, Milton is a unicorn as she is the only remaining reading specialist that existed in Marlin ISD in 2015,” the letter states. “Milton is an excellent teacher who made a sacrifice for the district in one of its darkest hours. She should be rewarded and thanked, not punished.”
