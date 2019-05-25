Former Waco Independent School District Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson, arrested in March for misdemeanor marijuana possession, unsuccessfully sought to have the probation term he received in lieu of charges reduced, the Robertson County District Attorney said.
Nelson started a 90-day pretrial diversion program after his March 6 arrest in Robertson County, when a state trooper stopped him for a traffic violation and found less than 2 ounces of marijuana in Nelson's vehicle.
Nelson was booked into the Robertson County Jail in Franklin and released the next day on his own recognizance.
If Nelson completes the 90-day program, the misdemeanor marijuana charge would be dismissed, Robertson County District Attorney W. Coty Siegert said. A judge would sign a motion stating the case is dismissed, but no hearing would be held.
But Nelson did not want to wait the full 90 days, Siegert said. Nelson's attorney, Hoagie Karels, requested the district attorney allow Nelson to finish the program early.
Multiple calls to Karels went unanswered.
Siegert said it is common for attorneys to request their clients' probation or sentences end early, but he said he thought Nelson's pretrial diversion agreement was fair.
"I didn't see any reason to give him any special treatment," Siegert said.
It is unclear why Nelson wanted to end his pretrial diversion program early. The 90-day program would end in mid-June.
"An arrest of this nature does not disqualify him for employment with a school district," Marlin ISD Superintendent Michael Seabolt said.
Seabolt said several people wanted to bring Nelson to Marlin, a school district of 835 students under state intervention while it works to bring its accountability rating up to passing.
"In the end, that's not going to happen," Seabolt said of Nelson joining the Marlin ISD. "I don't think it's in the best interest of the district."
In response to more than five years of failed accountability ratings, the state installed a five-member board of managers in place of Marlin's elected school board in February 2017, in lieu of closing the school district.
State Education Commissioner Mike Morath relieved two members of the Marlin board of managers, Rose Cameron and Marilyn Martin, of their responsibilities Wednesday, according to a letter from the commissioner. In their place, Morath appointed Danny Vickers and Eddie Ellis.
Vickers and Ellis now serve alongside board president Billy Johnson and secretary Byrleen Terry.
While the education commissioner appoints the board of managers and the superintendent during the state's intervention, the board of managers has the same powers and duties as a board of trustees, including the ability to hire a superintendent, according to the Texas Education Code.
Seabolt said there was only informal conversation about bringing Nelson to Marlin. He said he discussed the former Waco superintendent's situation with him over the phone, but the board never discussed it as a whole.
"Ultimately, it wasn't going to pan out," Seabolt said. "He certainly has a following over there in Waco. Marcus needs to get probably a little farther away from Waco. He's a really great educator. He'll land on his feet."