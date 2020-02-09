The Texas Rangers are investigating former Marlin Independent School District Superintendent Michael Seabolt, after the Texas Education Agency opened an inquiry stemming from allegations of misuse of public funds and ethics violations by Seabolt.
Falls County Attorney Jody Gilliam said Friday that she requested the Rangers open an investigation into Seabolt’s actions, but she said she could not elaborate further because the inquiry is still pending.
On Sept. 4, Seabolt received a written notice of investigation from the Texas Education Agency’s Educator Investigations Division, stating investigators had opened a case file to review allegations of “misappropriation of funds” and “ethics violations,” according to a copy of the letter obtained via a public information request.
The TEA declined to comment because its investigation into Seabolt is still ongoing, a spokesman said. The agency flagged his educator certificates, but they remain valid, according to the TEA website.
Seabolt resigned Aug. 8, two months after the state-appointed board of managers suspended him and launched a district-level investigation into his performance at the direction of the state-appointed conservator at the time, Jean Bahney. Bahney now serves as the interim superintendent.
When the Tribune-Herald requested the investigative report from Marlin ISD, the school district referred the public information request to the Texas Attorney General’s Office, stating documents related to the district’s inquiry into Seabolt are “confidential by law.” The district’s attorneys cite a section of the Texas Education Code that makes any information subpoenaed in connection with an investigation by the education commissioner confidential.
A TEA investigator sent an investigative subpoena for records regarding Seabolt to Marlin ISD on Sept. 13, according to the letter to the Attorney General.
The Tribune-Herald has not received a response from the Attorney General’s Office, stating whether the information is confidential.
Seabolt said he spoke with the Rangers in September and has not heard from them since. He said they were investigating theft allegations related to an $8,000 stipend his wife, Brooke Seabolt, Marlin ISD’s ESL and testing coordinator, received and a $116,667 payment the former superintendent received in 2016.
In 2015, the elected board of trustees hired Seabolt as superintendent. In October 2015, the school district received a notice from the TEA, announcing it would close Marlin ISD in July 2016 if the administration did not show significant improvement in student academic performance after failing state standards for four years in a row, according to Tribune-Herald archives.
Seabolt said at that point he was going to look for another job because state law allows the education commissioner to close school districts that have failed financial or academic accountability scores for four consecutive years or appoint a board of managers and new superintendent.
That is why the board of trustees approved a new contract in 2016 for Seabolt that provided him with a lump sum payment of $116,667 if the district received another failing accountability rating in 2016 that would result in the appointment of a board of managers and a new superintendent, as mandated by state law, then-board President Roger Nutt said.
Marlin ISD failed state academic accountability standards again in 2016, so the board of trustees approved the payment to Seabolt, Nutt said. Seabolt’s contract expired Nov. 30, 2016, 90 days after he received the payment, but he stayed on while the education commissioner decided who would replace him.
“The board did vote to have that safeguard in position, and we exercised it when the state took over and kicked him out eventually,” Nutt said.
The TEA agreed to allow Marlin ISD to continue operating under an abatement agreement, but Education Commissioner Mike Morath appointed a board of managers in February 2017. Morath also appointed Seabolt to continue serving as the superintendent.
Seabolt said he does not understand why the payment did not become an issue until August 2019, three years after he received it. His 2016 contract states Seabolt would receive the $116,667 payment if Marlin ISD received a failing accountability rating that year, but Seabolt would repay the money if the education commissioner did not appoint a board of managers and new superintendent, according to a copy of his contract.
Marlin ISD has failed state academic standards since 2011, longer than any other Texas school district, but has continued operating under abatement agreements with the TEA.
