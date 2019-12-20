This year's flu season is off to an early start, mixing itself in with the holiday season and leading a few schools in the area to let classes out earlier than planned.
Texas is one of 30 states where flu activity is widespread, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. McLennan County saw 394 confirmed flu cases last week, in addition to 753 cases of flu-like illnesses, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
Student illnesses and absences led the Marlin, Hubbard and Fairfield school districts to cancel classes and give an early start to their winter breaks.
Marlin ISD canceled classes Thursday and Friday because of the "high percentage of absences from illness," the school reported this week. Out of the 918 students, more than 150 students were out this week, Interim Superintendent Jean Baheny said.
Hubbard ISD canceled classes Thursday because of strep and flu cases, and Fairfield ISD canceled classes Friday because of the flu.
While Waco Independent School District has not classes classes, school administrators have noticed an uptick in reported illness, spokesman Josh Wucher said.
"We are seeing an increase of confirmed flu and flu-like illness this week," Wucher said Friday. "Our student health services department is saying this season is slightly higher than last but not significantly higher. Elementary campuses are being hit harder than secondary campuses."
Last year's flu season in McLennan County started later than this year's, not peaking until mid-February. The 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons, however, started picking up about this time of year.
"It is increasing this year, and we don't know when it will peak," Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine said. "We are having more and more flu cases in our community, so that is more and more opportunities for you to be exposed to the flu."
An annual flu shot remains the best protection from the virus, Craine said. Though flu season is underway, it is not too late to get a shot.
The immunization is no guarantee against the illness, but it typically makes recovery easier even if it does not prevent infection completely, she said.
"The thing about the flu virus is that it is constantly changing," Craine said. "It is a virus. It constantly evolves, adapts and it is kind of like a copy of a copy of a copy that is going to be a little different each time. The flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from it."
