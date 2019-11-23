The Waco Independent School District has determined it is impossible to evaluate whether its in-district charter partner, Transformation Waco, improved student outcomes in its first year of operation, despite the fact that the charter kept five chronically failing schools open when faced with possible state intervention.
Waco ISD Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer presented the first annual evaluation of Transformation Waco to the school board Thursday night. The school district must evaluate Transformation Waco each year, as established in its three-year contract with Waco ISD.
While the report states it is not possible to evaluate whether Transformation Waco met its first-year targets, CEO Robin McDurham said the report fails to provide much of the context of operating the first in-district charter system of its kind in the state.
"We are not shying away from our accountability," McDurham said. "Meeting those targets is very important to us, and we’re committed to doing this in a way that provides a stronger and better program for the zone, which ultimately benefits the district.”
The five-school charter system created under the authority of a 2017 law, Senate Bill 1882, Transformation Waco is the first partnership of its kind in the state, created to prevent the closure of five Waco ISD schools that failed state accountability ratings for five consecutive years. It completed its first year of operation in August.
Senate Bill 1882 dedicates additional funding to school districts that partner with charter schools, nonprofits, higher education institutes, governmental entities or out-of-state school operators to improve student outcomes, according to the state’s website on the law, txpartnerships.org. Schools rated as failing that join one of the partnerships are eligible to receive a two-year reprieve from state penalties, which can include closure or replacement of the district’s school board.
The Waco ISD school board voted in January of last year to create the in-district charter system with nonprofit Prosper Waco, which spun off a separate organization, Transformation Waco. The decision followed a notice from the Texas Education Agency at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year that the state would intervene if the district’s chronically underperforming schools did not improve. The two partners agreed to appoint McDurham, then Waco ISD’s assistant superintendent of student services and family engagement, as the charter’s CEO, and former Waco Mayor Malcolm Duncan Jr. as its board president.
Waco ISD Trustee Stephanie Korteweg said Transformation Waco, in practice, really refers to a community that did not want to see its campuses closed and wanted to retain ownership of its neighborhood schools.
"Those five campuses were about to shut down, and they had historically been underperforming for five and even seven years, and we could not move the needle on those campuses," Korteweg said. "We need to take it all in an overarching view because we are trying to correct some systematic inequalities that have been in our community for hundreds of years, and in doing that, it does take a little bit of time."
Transformation Waco got a $5 million federal two-year implementation grant, plus $3.7 million in state revenue last year to operate the five schools in the partnership: Alta Vista Elementary, Brook Avenue Elementary, J.H. Hines Elementary, G.W. Carver Middle and Indian Spring Middle.
Under the state’s new school finance reform law, which advanced as House Bill 3, Transformation Waco expects to receive less state revenue this year, about $2.1 million, according to the report.
While the five Transformation Waco schools have seen successes in the past year, the state rated two of those schools as failing in August, when it released grades of schools and districts, largely based on standardized test scores.
Transformation Waco currently has no chronically low-performing schools, by the state’s standards, so the two-year break from accountability standards has been extended another year. But next year, the charter will need all schools to pass to fulfill its contract with Waco ISD.
DeBeer discussed Thursday the performance measures Transformation Waco was supposed to meet in its first year of operation, which included improvements in student academic growth, teacher satisfaction, parent satisfaction and attendance.
DeBeer said it is unknown if Transformation Waco met the student academic growth target because the in-district charter did not test all grade levels and all campuses, and there are "significant questions" about the reliability of the data of the grades that were tested.
"We do have a little bit of data for those kids in kindergarten through second grade, but it's really hard to relate that data to a specific performance metric that Transformation Waco was expected to meet because the assessments weren't implemented with fidelity," he said. "This was the only academic and performance metric that applied to the Transformation Waco campuses for 2018-19. It was a metric that was designed to give you, as the board overseeing the performance of these campuses, a way to compare them to other schools and other students by grade level, and we just really don't have that data to look at."
McDurham, the Transformation Waco CEO, said the charter did not have funding for beginning of year assessments for all grade levels because the TEA could not release the grant funding until after the testing window had closed. Transformation Waco did give kindergarten through second grade students reading and math tests throughout last school year. She said that context could have been included in the report to provide the district with a better picture.
"We’re still reviewing and looking at how do we help the district better tell our story now that we know the methods that they’re going to use," she said.
The teacher satisfaction performance measure also presented problems with collecting data, DeBeer said. The contract does not identify a specific device to use to measure teacher satisfaction, so the district used a recommendation McDurham made to her board in May in the report. Based on her recommendation, two of the five campuses met their targets.
"Neither board approved the measurement, and because neither board approved that measurement it was a surprise to me that that was part of this year’s evaluation," McDurham said. "It’s not quite fair to put a measurement on a campus that they don’t know is coming. That wasn’t my intention. We’ll own that because we were not aggressive about saying there’s not a measurement."
Again, the district took issue with the method by which Transformation Waco calculated another performance measure — parent satisfaction. The charter asked parents and family members how likely they would be to recommend their school to a colleague or friend based on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the most likely. Every campuses received a 7 and met the target, according to the contract.
"Each campus administered the surveys in a series of different ways. One of the things that was consistent across all of the campuses were that the surveys were administered at two family engagement events that Transformation Waco hosted, so a significant number of the responses came from there," DeBeer said. "And while that's a great source of data, we're also a little concerned that the families who are most likely to participate in a family engagement event are, by definition, not like the families that are least likely to participate in a family engagement event."
The district expects Transformation Waco to expand how it reaches parents for surveys this school year, DeBeer said. Waco ISD Trustee Cary DuPuy said Transformation Waco must conduct the surveys in the same manner this school year if the district wants to be able to compare the two sets of data.
DeBeer said the idea would be to seek out a "more representative sample to participate in the survey." DuPuy said that is still going to give Transformation Waco a new baseline of data that will not be comparable to last school year.
Trustee Korteweg said as an educator who taught for 12 years and worked as a mentoring director that the best way to reach parents and get them to hand in a survey would be at an event.
McDurham echoed Korteweg and said she knew the same from her experience as a principal. She would send parent involvement surveys home in backpacks and post them on the school website, but she still struggled to get parents to complete the surveys.
Out of the 342 surveys collected, Transformation Waco conducted 143 at events, and the other 199 were campus-based surveys sent out via newsletters and social media, McDurham said. Additionally, the sample size and the 5% margin of error in the data make it statistically sound, she said.
"Every campus had at least one campus-based event at which they gathered surveys and they did use the pickup line to get surveys," she said. "It wasn’t just at the big zone events, but we reach parents where we have them and we get their feedback while we have them.”
Only one school, J.H. Hines, met its attendance progress goal, according to the report. Hines also was the only school to see its attendance average for the year drop last school year, while the other four improved their attendance rates, just not enough to meet their goals.
McDurham said Transformation Waco set its attendance targets higher than the state and district averages for the past five years and that the Transformation schools are improving their attendance averages at higher rates than the state.
"A little context helps at times because otherwise we’re punished for setting the target where it should be," she said. "We know it’s ambitious, so then that begs the question: Do you lower the bar so you’re in line with the trends?”
For this school year, the district expects the zone to follow the default testing schedule to measure student academic progress, conduct its own teacher satisfaction survey and distribute its parent satisfaction survey “in a way that gives every parent an opportunity to complete the survey,” including via text, email, social media and campus websites, the report states.
McDurham said Transformation Waco learned from this process and will do a better job of communicating with the district "to ensure the whole evaluation is stronger and better."
One of the goals that must be met under the contract is an attendance rate of at least 97% at every school by 2020. The contract ends June 15, 2021, but will automatically renew for another year, unless it is terminated.
Under Senate Bill 1882, Transformation Waco could exist and receive all eligible benefits of the partnership, including additional state money, for up to 10 years, according to txpartnerships.org. A public hearing must be held either to extend or terminate the partnership.
Potentially, Waco ISD could terminate the contract with Transformation Waco or remove one or more of the schools from the charter if any of the five schools fail to meet the contract’s standards for three or more consecutive years. On the other hand, other Waco ISD schools can be added to the charter if Waco ISD and Transformation Waco agree.
