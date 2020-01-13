Filing for the May 2 general election opens Wednesday and ends Feb. 14 for several area cities and school boards.
McLennan County will contract with 17 cities and school districts to hold the election, Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe said. Some entities may cancel their elections if no races are contested.
For the city of Waco, three seats are up for election, including the mayor, an at-large position currently held by Kyle Deaver, who has said he will not seek re-election.
The other two seats up for election are District 1, currently held by Andrea Jackson Barefield, and District 3, currently held by John Kinnaird, who is not seeking re-election.
District 4 Councilman Dillon Meek has announced his plan to run for mayor, while attorney Josh Borderud has announced for District 3.
To file, candidates must submit their applications to the city secretary's office by 5 p.m. on Feb. 14. Candidates must be U.S. citizens, at least 21 years old, reside in the district at least six months prior to the election and be qualified voters for the 12 months before the election, according to the city's website. Under state law, those with felony records are ineligible for office.
Applications are available at the city secretary's office and on the Secretary of State's website.
Meanwhile, three seats on the Waco Independent School District board of trustees will be up for election on May 2. The district also will contract with the county to administer its election.
Longtime board member Cary DuPuy's at-large seat is up for election, as well as the District 3, Position 3 seat and the other at-large seat on the board. Jose Vidana, a mail carrier, currently holds the District 3, Position 3 spot, and attorney Robin Houston currently holds the other at-large seat.
The school board appointed Vidana and Houston to their positions in June, when board president Pat Atkins and trustee Larry Perez resigned. Both had served on the board for 17 years.
The trustees elected for the District 3, Position 3 seat and DuPuy's at-large seat will serve three-year terms until May 2023. The trustee elected to the other at-large position will serve out the unexpired term for Houston's seat, which ends in May 2021.
Candidates for Houston's unexpired term cannot file until Jan. 24, according to a Waco ISD news release. The deadline to file for that seat is March 3 at 5 p.m.
Candidates for the other two positions must file by Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. All applications are available on the district's and Secretary of State's websites. They must be filed with district's chief of staff/elections administrator office on the 10th floor of the Waco ISD administration building, 501 Franklin Ave.
For the Midway Independent School District election, two seats are up for election on the school board. Board president and attorney Pete Rusek's Place 1 seat is up, along with Susan Vick's Place 2 position. Elected trustees will serve three-year terms.
Other entities holding May 2 elections include the cities of Bellmead, Crawford, Gholson, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Lorena, Mart, McGregor and Woodway, as well as Bosqueville ISD, Crawford ISD, La Vega ISD, Lorena ISD and Mart ISD.
