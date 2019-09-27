A student carrying a fake sword for a theater production Friday prompted a brief lockdown at Gholson Independent School District based on a suspicion that it was a firearm, McLennan County Sheriff Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
Authorities were called to Gholson ISD shortly before 2:30 p.m., after a passerby reported seeing a person walking into a school building carrying a "long gun." Kilcrease said that out of an "abundance of caution," the sheriff's office sent multiple officers to the school to investigate the report.
At the school, authorities spoke with the student who was seen and learned he was carrying in a "fake sword" that was being used in a play, Kilcrease said. He said the school reported the emergency to the sheriff's department, who acted swiftly.
"The school did everything right," Kilcrease said. "Out of an abundance of caution, everything turned out to be fine."
Gholson ISD officials issued a statement to the Tribune-Herald on Friday afternoon.
"The campus has been cleared and it was determined that there was no threat to the remaining students and staff on campus after an early release day," the statement read. "We appreciate all the support from the responding agencies and the public. All activities will resume as scheduled."
