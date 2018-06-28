As Midway Independent School District prepares for an expanded drug testing program for students, officials say last year’s 1 percent rate for positive tests is an indication the tests are an effective deterrent to drug use.
But a report published by the American Academy of Pediatrics states there is little evidence to suggest in-school drug testing is beneficial.
“Midway’s drug-testing program is a deterrence program, so an extremely low number of positive tests is a win,” Midway spokeswoman Traci Marlin said. “The parents and teachers of our school health committee consider drug testing as a valuable screening program for our counseling and social services. The physical and mental health of our students is a priority, and this program is one of many ways we strive to meet our students’ needs.”
Thirteen students tested positive for drugs last school year, out of 1,181 Midway ISD middle and high school students tested.
District policy allows testing of randomly selected students up to 10 times per year, and up to 30 percent of the student population can be tested in each round.
The district’s drug testing is in addition to randomly administered testing for steroids carried out by the University Interscholastic League, the state’s public school athletics league.
In the past, Midway’s policy only included students in extracurricular activities. Starting next school year, the drug testing policy will expand to include all students who park on campus. If student tests turn up positive, the student will be required to take a drug education course and submit to testing again, in addition to possible discipline related to extracurricular activities or parking privileges.
The district is budgeting an extra $5,600 to implement the expanded policy, after paying $14,000 last year to the company that provides its testing services.
A 2015 report, “Adolescent Drug Testing Policies in Schools,” published by the American Academy of Pediatrics, an organization of 66,000 pediatricians, opposes the widespread use of random drug testing in schools because of a lack of evidence that it is effective.
“School-based drug testing is a controversial approach to preventing substance use by students,” according to the academy’s summary of the report. “Although school drug testing has hypothetical benefits, and studies have noted modest reductions in self-reported student drug use, the American Academy of Pediatrics opposes widespread implementation of these programs because of the lack of solid evidence for their effectiveness.”
The doctors go on to note the consequences of such widespread drug testing policies.
“Other concerns regarding school-based drug testing include the potential for breach of privacy (eg, when a student’s prescribed medications are identified on a drug test); detrimental consequences, such as suspension or expulsion for students who have positive drug test results; school dropout or increased truancy for students who fear they would fail a drug test; or increased use of substances not easily detectable on a drug screen.”
Marlin said the district has a different understanding of the American Academy of Pediatrics report.
“Actually, if you read the whole article, it says drug testing that leads to punitive consequences that interrupts a child’s education can harm chances of their success, but it concludes that random drug testing is a still good idea, and everything we can do to help kids is important,” Marlin said.
The district’s policy is also on solid legal footing, Marlin said.
“Our policies are in line with state organizations and reviewed by legal counsel,” she said. “In addition, all parents and students sign agreements before participating in extracurriculars, which will be similar for student drivers, to acknowledge accepting the responsibilities for privileges. And overall, the point of drug testing is to help our students, not punish them.”
Of 806 Midway High School students tested last school year, 13 tested positive, and of the 375 Midway Middle School students tested last year, none tested positive, Assistant Superintendent Jeanie Johnson wrote in an email to the Tribune-Herald.
The school’s tests screen for a variety of drugs, including amphetamines, opiates, cocaine, PCP, marijuana, Ecstasy and steroids.