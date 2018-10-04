Almost four percent of Transformation Waco students requested to transfer out of the newly formed in-district charter this school year.
As of mid-September, 95 students requested to leave one of Transformation Waco’s schools: Alta Vista Elementary School, Brook Avenue Elementary School, J.H. Hines Elementary School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Indian Spring Middle School.
Though the transfers could amount to almost $109,000 less in state funding, school officials say students switching to other schools is nothing new for the campuses.
“We’ve always had kids, even before they were operated by Transformation Waco, we’ve always had kids who were zoned for those campuses transfer to other schools in Waco ISD,” district spokesman Kyle DeBeer said.
While per-student state funding has previously been the same across schools in the district, Transformation Waco schools will bring in about $1,146 more per student in attendance than other Waco ISD schools. The funding boost is one of the benefits of Senate Bill 1882, the law that also allowed the in-district charter's formation.
This year, 2,386 students are enrolled in Transformation Waco schools, an increase of two students over last year.
A student’s reason for transferring may have little to do with the school and more to do with the mobility of a student's family, Transformation Waco Board President Malcolm Duncan said.
But DeBeer said mobility and attendance are not interchangeable concepts.
“So I think mobility and intradistrict transfers are typically two separate issues,” DeBeer said. “If you have a family in the Hines attendance zone and they move to a house in the Kendrick attendance zone, it’s not that they’re requesting a transfer from one zone to the other. They’re just moving boundaries.”
The reasons for transfers vary, he said.
“Just glancing over the forms when I was getting that count, a couple that stand out in my mind, we have employees that may work at an elementary school and live in another elementary school zone, but they may ask to move their child to the school where they work so they can do pick up and drop off,” DeBeer said. “… I think, too, that there are some cases where people have the perception that a particular program at a campus is going to be a better fit for their child or one campus is better than another for some reason and they ask for a transfer for that reason as well.”
Public school funding from the state is tied to attendance at a school, not its enrollment and not the number of children who live in a school's attendance zone, DeBeer said.
“The thing to think about how school finance works in Texas is it’s tied to attendance and not enrollment,” he said.
But the 95 transfer requests will have little effect on the five Transformation Waco schools, Duncan said.
“From my understanding, school finance is new to me, that $1,146 additional is only reimbursed once you verify average daily attendance,” he said. “So if they leave and we submit what our average daily attendance is to TEA we’re not going to be reimbursed for those students.”
When a school district prepares and approves the budget in August it bases its enrollment, attendance and transfer estimates on historical trends, then the state allocates money at various points through the year based on actual attendance.
“At each of these transfer points, they’re (TEA) basing what they transfer and they base their funding formula, on the actual attendance,” DeBeer said. “In this case, for the additional amount for those campuses, they base it on the actual attendance for those campuses.”