Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center Region 12 in Waco has been selected as the 2019 recipient of the Thomas Poe Award by the John R. Hoyle Memorial Administrative Leadership Institute recognizing effective educational leaders.
Maze was honored at the ALI event in College Station.
The Thomas Poe Regional Service Center Leadership Award is awarded each year in recognition of outstanding leadership to school administrators by a regional education service center.
The award is named for Thomas Poe, former executive director of ESC Region 6, who also served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, superintendent and field service agent.
“I am truly honored and humbled to receive this award because I am in great company with many colleagues doing this work across the state,” Maze said. “My role with ESC Region 12 is special because it allows me and our team to be very purposeful in our efforts to engage educators across the region and our great state as we focus on improving student outcomes.
“The positive impact of this work would not be possible without the talented and service-hearted professionals I am proud to call my team,” Maze added.
ESC Region 12 is one of 20 regional education service centers in Texas providing professional development and support to educators in 86 public schools across 12 counties.
Maze, an educator for more than 34 years, has served as the executive director of the center since 2011. Before that, he was the superintendent of the Hillsboro and Hubbard school districts, and as an administrator, principal and teacher in his hometown of Livingston for 17 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.