School board members in eight McLennan County school districts were up for election this year, but only three districts – Axtell, Oglesby and West ISDs – had contested races on the ballot Tuesday.
Axtell ISD
In Axtell ISD, six candidates ran to fill four at-large school board seats. Board President Steve Denton did not seek re-election, but his brother, Scott Denton, was elected to fill one of the four open seats.
Incumbent school board member Darren Porter lost his bid for re-election after receiving 12.8 percent of the vote. Incumbents Brian Hand and board Secretary Joey Reinke will return to serve another term on the school board.
Attorney and newcomer J.R. Vicha received the largest percentage of the vote, 23 percent, as 707 district residents cast a ballot in his favor.
About 35 percent of eligible Axtell ISD voters who cast a ballot Tuesday did not make a choice in the school board election.
Oglesby ISD
Four Oglesby ISD at-large school board seats were up for election. The seats were previously held by David Walker, Anthony Ross, Mark Luckie and Mike Walter. Walker and Luckie did not file to run for another term on the board. Incumbents Anthony Ross, who took 14 percent of the vote, and Mike Walter, who took more than 21 percent of the vote, will be joined by newcomers Ronnie Warren, with more than 15 percent of the vote and Dustin LeBlanc, with almost 16 percent.
West ISD
Three seats were up for election in West ISD, but only one candidate saw a challenger. Holly Klaus Willis got 1,463 votes to beat incumbent Jeni Janek, who received 1,151 votes, for the Place 4 seat in the only contested West ISD school board race. John Crowder, Place 3, and Mike Gerik, Place 5, ran unopposed and will return to the school board for another term.