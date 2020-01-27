Ballots are continuing to fill up for the local May 2 city and school district elections.
Recent additions include Councilwoman Andrea Barefield, 43, who is seeking a second two-year term representing District 1, an area that includes East Waco, Timbercrest and Texas State Technical College. She faces nightclub owner Randy Gober, 49, in the race.
Meanwhile in Waco Independent School District, incumbent Robin Houston filed on Friday for the at-large Place 6 board of trustees seat. Houston, an attorney with children who attend Waco schools, was appointed by other trustees in June to fill the seat of Pat Atkins, who stepped down. That term was to have ended in 2021, and this will be considered a special election.
Also in Waco ISD, incumbent Jose Vidana and Ilda Sabido have filed for the District 3, Place 3 seat, and incumbent Cary DuPuy has filed for re-election to his at-large Place 7 seat.
In the city of Waco, District 4 Councilman Dillon Meek and business owner David Morrow are vying for mayor, and attorney Josh Borderud is seeking the District 3 seat.
In her announcement for seeking re-election to the District 1 council seat, Barefield said economic development and empowerment are central to her vision for the district.
“Since I began serving, District 1 has seen growth and advancement," she said in a statement. "I have been committed to ensuring that we have our say in what developers bring to our district and what impact is acceptable to us. Having a seat at the table in these discussions has resulted in beneficial relationships and services, including the establishment of the first full-service banking branch, in many years, being planned for our district.”
Barefield, mother of two and wife of Waco ISD principal Elijah Barefield, is a former Main Street manager for downtown Waco and is executive director for the Texas Brazos Trail Region, a state tourism program.
Filing ends Feb. 14 in these and numerous other local school and city races.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.