Bosqueville Independent School District will have a deputy patrolling its schools full-time starting this fall, in part a result of a fresh look at school safety by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.
County commissioners signed off on an agreement Tuesday to provide a school resource officer paid for by the district north of Waco, which had 681 students as of the 2016-17 school year. The deputy will split time between the elementary, middle and high schools, which are grouped around the district’s athletics facilities off Rock Creek Road.
“The patrol captain, the sheriff and myself had had a conversation about what was the state of our schools and the need for us to start reaching out to try to start having school officers in schools where they don’t have a police department,” McLennan County Sheriff Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said. “This conversation all started for the safety of our greatest resource — our kids.”
The attention on schools by the sheriff’s office came at the right time for Bosqueville ISD officials, who were already considering new safety measures, Superintendent James Skeeler said.
“We’ve been working on this since the spring and gone through several options before this one came to be and we think it is going to be a really good partnership for the sheriff’s department and the district,” Skeeler said. “I think this really will be the most beneficial for Bosqueville.”
The district will pay the county about $46,000, which will go to the deputy’s salary, mileage and equipment.
The county will open the position to internal candidates before possibly seeking candidates from outside the agency, Kilcrease said. After the budget is approved, administrators will work with the school district to appoint an officer expected to start in early October, a date Skeeler said he is eager to reach.
Bosqueville administrators were initially considering establishing their own in-district police force, but shifted to hiring a school resource officer as they talked with sheriff’s office officials, Skeeler said.
“We just felt like the sheriff’s office will offer more resources that will benefit our students, staff and district,” he said. “We’ve had a very good partnership with the district all this time, so this has just evolved to a point of this being the best decision for all parties.”
Sheriff’s office administrators Capt. Pam Whitlock and Sgt. David Ives started working on the logistics and details, and the school board approved a deal.
“It is a one-year contract, and Bosqueville is going to pay the start-up costs for the deputy, his equipment and everything else,” Whitlock said. “It is going to be a good program to get started for everyone involved.”
Ives said the deputy will be a county employee, and the district will reimburse the county for the officer’s vest, weapons, cameras and other gear.
The school resource officer will be there to address safety concerns at the schools, not school discipline issues, Kilcrease said.
Other deputies have been patrolling and visiting rural school districts and will continue to do so, even if the districts are unable to sign an agreement for a resource officer dedicated to their schools full-time.
“They are there for the safety and security of the school and people inside of it,” Whitlock said.
Skeeler said parents will be invited to speak with the school resource officer once he or she is in place. In the meantime, he welcomes parents to visit with him about any concerns, he said.
The school resource officer will be a benefit to the Bosqueville community, Skeeler said.