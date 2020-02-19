The city of Waco and the Waco Independent School District have joined forces to help make sure every McLennan County resident is counted in the 2020 Census.
The city and school district trained more than 30 Waco ISD employees this month to serve as community ambassadors who will help educate families about the importance of completing the census. They include teachers and principals from every campus, as well as central office staff, district spokesman Josh Wucher said.
"It was a great way for us to bring together employees to become advocates for the importance of filling out the census and going out into their campuses, their departments, and just spreading the word about the kind of funding that we can get with an accurate count," Wucher said.
With Texas providing zero funding to help with 2020 Census outreach, cities, counties, school districts and other community organizations across the state have had to step up efforts to ensure residents complete the census, which informs how local, state and federal lawmakers spend billions of dollars in federal and state funds over the next 10 years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Additionally, the census will help school districts determine whether they will need to build new schools and how many teachers to hire, Wucher said.
A large chunk of the spending guided by census data funds programs that directly affect children, such as nutrition assistance, Head Start, special education, foster care, Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, as well as housing assistance for families with children. Children under age 5 are one of the largest groups of undercounted people in the census, according to the Census Bureau.
In the 2010 Census, almost 1 million children, or 4.6% of children under 5, were not counted.
Teachers and principals are trusted in the community, so families will be more likely to complete the census with their urging, said City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson, who also serves on Waco's 2020 Census Complete Count Committee. They also can speak to families in their own language, putting them more at ease.
"We wanted the advocates on our campuses to be able to talk to our families, whether that's in English or in Spanish or another language, that may be a little hesitant to fill out the census and give that type of information," Wucher said. "We wanted our ambassadors to be able to explain to them the information is safe, it's confidential, and it will only benefit our families to have a complete count."
According to the Census Bureau, responses to the 2020 Census are confidential and protected by law. They cannot be shared with law enforcement or immigration agencies, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or with landlords or other individuals.
Hudson said fewer than 70% of McLennan County residents completed the 2010 Census on their own, but this year is the first year people can complete it online.
Starting March 12, McLennan County residents will start receiving letters in the mail instructing them how to complete the census online, Hudson said. Some residents may receive the survey in the mail. If people do not complete the census by April 30, they likely will not be counted.
While the city budgeted about $20,000 to help with census efforts, it also applied for grants to fund the purchase of iPads and mobile stations where people can walk up and complete the census, Hudson said. The city has not received a response yet from the Texas Counts Pooled Fund Grant, which is funded by Communities Foundation of Texas.
The 2020 Census Complete Count Committee has worked with the Waco Foundation's Communications Co-op to build and design a website to provide the community with all the resources people need to complete the census and spread the word to others, WhyICountWaco.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.