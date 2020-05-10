China Spring Intermediate School, 4001 Flat Rock Road, will host teacher appreciation parades this week, allowing families and students can drive through and celebrate their teachers.
The parades will run from 6 to 7 p.m., with fourth grade Tuesday, fifth grade Wednesday and sixth grade Thursday.
