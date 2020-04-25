david guel

Ascension Providence workers cheer as David Guel is released Saturday. The 45-year-old Connally High School history teacher was admitted to the hospital March 24 with COVID-19 and spent much of his time there in critical condition and on a ventilator.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

David Guel gives a thumbs up to family as he was released from Ascension Providence Hospital after recovering from Covid-19.
