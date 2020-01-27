Waco's historic St. Louis-Reicher Catholic School, fighting slumping enrollment, will change its name and offer students a more rigorous curriculum in collaboration with the University of Dallas.
It announced Monday a new "long-term and wide-ranging" partnership with the small Catholic university in Irving. The University of Dallas will not run the local high school, but it will have a say in developing a curriculum, training teachers and in hiring, university officials confirmed.
Meanwhile, the 373 local students will gain access to academic, athletic and fine arts camps at the University of Dallas, and to use its research resources and to take part in its nationally ranked study abroad programs.
St. Louis-Reicher Catholic School has officially become Bishop Louis Reicher, a name that will appear on all signage, documents, communication and, in some form, on school and athletic uniforms.
The transition will occur over months, meaning parents will not need to replace school-related apparel immediately, said the Rev. Ryan Higdon, pastor of St. Louis Catholic Church at 2001 N. 25th St., which shares the sprawling campus with Bishop Louis Reicher.
Higdon announced the new name and discussed particulars of the Bishop Louis Reicher legacy during a pep-rally-style gathering Monday afternoon in the school gym.
The biggest cheer from students went up when Higdon unveiled the new Bishop Louis Reicher logo featuring a snarling cougar, the school's longtime mascot.
Louis Reicher in 1947 was appointed the first Bishop of the Diocese of Austin, which includes local parishes. In 1954, he founded Waco Catholic, a name that evolved to become Reicher High School and then St. Louis-Reicher Catholic School as a parish and grade school were added off North 25th Street. Now the merged campuses have become Bishop Louis Reicher, A Catholic School Community. The change was made, said Higdon, following months of prayer and consultation with stakeholders.
Higdon said response from parties involved has been positive.
He added during an interview the school will focus on providing a classical Catholic education, one in which topics are integrated as students progress from kindergarten through 12th grade. This approach includes use of Great Texts as source documents, said Higdon, who arrived in 2018.
Great Texts, as a curriculum, allows students to immerse themselves in the writings of great thinkers, according to a course description for Baylor University's Great Texts program. Students are challenged to think critically as they pursue answers to the most basic questions of life.
"The biggest change will be academic rigor," said Higdon, adding students will learn to apply moral and social justice considerations.
Higdon said school leaders became concerned the school was losing potential students, particularly those in high school, because its curriculum was not as challenging as that being offered elsewhere. He said enrollment was holding steady in the lower grade levels, declining in grades 8 through 12.
Blake Evans, hired by Higdon six months ago to fill a newly created position as St. Louis-Reicher Catholic School president, said the school now has about 110 students enrolled in grades 8-through-12, far fewer than the approximately 200 students in those grades six years ago.
"There has been a steady decline," said Evans, during an interview.
"I think what we're focusing on now is a better version of us, strong Catholic tradition in the areas of academics, the arts and athletics," he said. "These steps were long overdue, and I feel good about where we are."
The University of Dallas' Waco ties include Thomas S. Hibbs, a former Baylor University philosophy professor and dean, who was appointed last March as university president.
"As both the new president of the University of Dallas and someone who spent many years in Waco as a parishioner at St. Louis Catholic Church and as a parent of children who graduated from St. Louis Catholic School, I could not be more delighted about this new collaboration," Hibbs said in a statement.
University of Dallas Provost Jonathan J. Sanford said the university has collaborated in the past with public and private schools in Austin and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, but the involvement with the Waco school is unprecedented.
"Our involvement will be threefold," Sanford said in a phone interview. "We will be helping them revise curriculum and working with them in acquiring new leadership, specifically in their search for a new principal. We also will assist them with training for teachers. They envision a dynamic approach, with a stronger emphasis on core texts. Teachers are going to need instruction in that area, and that's where we are exemplary."
He said the University of Dallas also will make available to students more dual-credit programming, and will assist in exploring college options.
"Students there will be given special consideration, as long as they meet our entrance requirements," he said. "There will be a certain number of spots available. We have no financial control. President Blake Evans will remain in place. We're not running the school. The leadership wants a more vibrant, traditional Catholic curriculum. I suppose you could say rigor, but not just for the sake of rigor, but for reclaiming a rich Catholic education."
He added, "We think the curriculum will enable students to make better sense of their lives, and to have a successful future."
In his statement, Hibbs said this is a time of "great challenge and enormous opportunity for Catholic education at every level."
"All of our institutions need to work more closely," he said. "We need to build institutions that are focused on the formation of young persons in intellectual and moral virtue, in the understanding and practice of the faith, and in the skills they need to participate in the worlds of work and politics. It is my hope that this collaboration will be grounded in deep and abiding friendship between our institutions and will become a model for other Catholic schools."
