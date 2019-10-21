A fifth-grade Bosqueville Independent School District student who fell off a homecoming float and was run over Friday afternoon successfully underwent surgery for her injuries over the weekend, Superintendent James Skeeler said Monday.
The student, whose name has not been released, was flown to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple with serious injuries on Friday, according to officials. Waco police responded to the incident, which happened around 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Creek Ridge Drive.
Skeeler said he visited the student and her family in the hospital Sunday. Her family told him the student may be able to go home by the end of the week, depending on her medical team's treatment decisions.
"She was in good spirits, talking and playing with her brothers and sisters," he said.
The superintendent visited the girl's classmates Monday morning and found them working on cards and posters for the student. He said the district is doing everything it can to take care of them during this time.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said the girl’s injuries were considered "extremely serious." She was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and later flown to McLane Children’s Hospital.
Crime scene and accident reconstruction investigators responded and assisted at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
Skeeler said the school district is working with law enforcement to determine exactly what happened during the homecoming parade. Principals have been talking to other students and parade participants.
"We are still gathering information," he said.
Once the district has finished gathering information, Skeeler said the district will "debrief" and make any necessary changes to its practices to ensure a safe environment for all at any event.
