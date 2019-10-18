A fifth-grade Bosqueville Independent School District student who fell off a homecoming float Friday afternoon has been flown to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple with serious injuries, according to officials.

The student's name has not been released.

"She is currently undergoing testing to determine the extent of her injuries," the school district said in a statement. "Our prayers go out to the young student as she is being treated. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the family, fellow students and those that cared for her."

Waco police responded to an injury accident in the 100 block of Creek Ridge Drive in Waco on Friday afternoon, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. Upon arrival, officers found that a girl riding on a homecoming float behind a pickup truck had fallen from the trailer and been run over.

Swanton said the "girl's injuries are considered extremely serious." She was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center by ambulance and later flown by helicopter to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple.

Crime Scene and Accident Reconstruction Investigators responded and assisted at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

