The Bellmead Police Department is accepting back-to-school donations to benefit local elementary school children before school begins Aug. 15.
Police will be partnering with H-E-B to accept school supplies at the the Bellmead H-E-B location, 801 Interstate 35, and the Bellmead Police Department, 701 Maxfield St. Collections can be dropped off at either location and will go to families with La Vega Elementary School students.
Drop boxes will be available at both locations through Aug. 17. Anyone with questions should call the Bellmead Police Department at 799-0251.