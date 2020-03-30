Baylor program to feed rural kids expands nationwide during school shutdowns

Stay informed on the rapidly changing news surrounding COVID-19 with our daily coronavirus email newsletter that will give you all the latest local and national information. Sign up here.

A Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty program designed to feed hungry kids during summer has gone national during a time of mass shutdowns of schools and businesses.

The collaborative is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, McLane Global and PepsiCo to deliver food to school kids who depend on free and reduced lunches, focusing on remote areas.

“We are all concerned about the challenges in large cities, but imagine if you live the Iberia Parish in Louisiana or the Nome Borough in Alaska.” McLane Global Chairman Denton McLane said during a press conference Friday at the White House. “So often, the Mom and Dad can’t get to the school to pick up meals. That’s about to change, and change for the better.”

PepsiCo donated $1 million to the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty for the program, and McLane Global will source, package and ship out boxes that contain two weeks’ worth of shelf-stable food. The program, dubbed Emergency Meals to You, is based on a program Baylor launched in summer 2019.

“We worked with about 20 different school districts and served about 480,000 meals and snacks to kids in rural East and West Texas that wouldn’t have otherwise gotten it,” Executive Director Jeremy Everett said. The collaborative was until recently called the Texas Hunger Initiative.

The next phase would have expanded the pilot to school districts in New Mexico and Alaska in summer 2020. Instead, the emergency program is launching immediately on a much larger scale, and it will run through June. Everett said the program might need more vendors sooner rather than later.

“Our goal was to have 100,000 kids in the program and serve 1 million meals for them per week, but in one state alone we’ve already had interest from, essentially, over 100,000 kids,” Everett said. “So we may have to figure out how to scale up more robustly.”

Texas is home to roughly 6,000 summer meal sites, but the program only reaches between 12% to 14% of students who eat free and reduced-price meals during the school year.

“What we’d identified is that kids, when they’re out of school, often don’t have access to food at home, and so during the summer months we see food insecurity skyrocket,” Everett said.

Traditional summer feeding programs require students to congregate in a single location to eat. The collaborative developed the to-you program as a way of getting meals to students in rural areas, where students are more spread out and transportation poses more of a problem.

“We’ve got a great child nutrition program at Waco ISD and our surrounding schools that can manage these kinds of curbside meals, but a lot of rural districts might not have that same bandwidth that urban districts have,” Everett said.

Before the collaborative settled on the delivery model, Everett said officials tried adding money to SNAP cards for parents to buy more food during the summer. He said the program worked well, but not for families in rural areas who couldn’t access grocery stores.

According to a Baylor press release, anyone interesting in assisting with the program or making suggestions can contact FeedingKids@usda.gov.

Everett said there is not much room to customize the meals in each box or work around specific dietary restrictions or allergies, but the meals are assembled according to USDA guidelines and planned around avoiding common food allergies.

“We’re not at the point that we could offer customizable boxes,” Everett said. “Down the road, when this is beyond a pilot phase, I definitely think that’s something we want to do.”

Everett also said the program is trying to find ways to incorporate more fresh food alongside the shelf-stable items if possible.

McLane said the company had already been selling to food banks for about six years when Everett proposed the partnership. Everett approached Denton McLane’s brother, Drayton McLane Jr., the Baylor alumnus and philanthropist who turned McLane from a family grocery business into a multibillion-dollar company.

“The USDA in working with Baylor had identified a huge need,” Denton McLane said. “Our solution was these food boxes.”

McLane said while he’s had plenty of experience as an observer at press conferences, he’d never done anything like the White House press conference.

“It was absolutely terrifying, but I was just humbled that I could take part in it,” McLane said.

McLane Global currently packs and ships the boxes from its Houston facility, and the program will likely expand to others. McLane said the boxes will contain different menus for each week.

“You’ll get a variety of different products, but each set of boxes will have a different menu,” McLane said.

Last week, USDA granted the Texas Health and Human Services Commission’s request to extend certification periods and waive reporting requirements for Texans already receiving SNAP benefits.

Everett said the 2008 financial crash and subsequent recession provide some insight into the long-term economic impact of COVID-19. He said families who became food insecure as a result of the recession remained that way until 2016 on average, taking eight years to fully recover.

“Economic hardships existed before this,” Everett said. “A lot of what we’re hearing is that the economy was just booming before this and the economy will be fine because this is an outside event that will stop. The economy was strong for a lot of people in the U.S., but people were experiencing food insecurity before this happened. ... This is just doubling down the difficulty for them.”

