An Axtell Independent School District high school teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave while authorities investigate allegations of inappropriate interactions with students, Superintendent J.R. Proctor said.

The district is not releasing the name of the teacher at this time, as Axtell ISD is working closely with law enforcement to investigate the matter, Proctor said Wednesday.

Proctor placed the teacher on paid leave Friday. He said the allegation involves multiple students.

"Due process to the letter of the law takes time," Proctor said. "Our No. 1 priority is student safety, and that is why the teacher has been placed on administrative leave."

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed the sheriff's office is investigating allegations brought to the office regarding an Axtell teacher but declined to provide further detail.

Axtell school board President Brian Frankum did not return a request for comment Wednesday.

The school board's next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday. An agenda has not yet been posted, so it is unclear if the board will discuss the investigation or teacher.

