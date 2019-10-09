An Axtell Independent School District high school teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave while authorities investigate allegations of inappropriate interactions with students, Superintendent J.R. Proctor said.
The district is not releasing the name of the teacher at this time, as Axtell ISD is working closely with law enforcement to investigate the matter, Proctor said Wednesday.
Proctor placed the teacher on paid leave Friday. He said the allegation involves multiple students.
"Due process to the letter of the law takes time," Proctor said. "Our No. 1 priority is student safety, and that is why the teacher has been placed on administrative leave."
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed the sheriff's office is investigating allegations brought to the office regarding an Axtell teacher but declined to provide further detail.
Axtell school board President Brian Frankum did not return a request for comment Wednesday.
The school board's next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday. An agenda has not yet been posted, so it is unclear if the board will discuss the investigation or teacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.