The Axtell Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted Monday night to propose the termination of a teacher accused of having "inappropriate interactions" with students, less than a week after placing him on paid administrative leave.

Superintendent J.R. Proctor said Wednesday that the school board voted to propose the termination of Michael McGilvray's term contract. Proctor placed McGilvray on paid administrative leave Oct. 9, while authorities investigate allegations of inappropriate interactions with students.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the investigation is ongoing.

McGilvray has a one-year contract with Axtell ISD, teaching high school social studies. Because he has a term contract, McGilvray is entitled to request a hearing before an independent hearing officer, according to the Texas Classroom Teachers Association website.

McGilvray must make the request for the hearing to the state commissioner of education within 15 days of the notice of proposal to terminate his contract. Whether he requests a hearing and how that hearing goes determines what the school board can do next.

This is McGilvray's fifth year working at Axtell ISD, Proctor said.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Brooke Crum joined the Tribune-Herald as the education reporter in January 2019. She has worked for the Springfield News-Leader in Missouri, Abilene Reporter-News, Beaumont Enterprise and the Port Arthur News. Crum graduated from TCU in Fort Worth.

Recommended for you

Load comments