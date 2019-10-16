The Axtell Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted Monday night to propose the termination of a teacher accused of having "inappropriate interactions" with students, less than a week after placing him on paid administrative leave.
Superintendent J.R. Proctor said Wednesday that the school board voted to propose the termination of Michael McGilvray's term contract. Proctor placed McGilvray on paid administrative leave Oct. 9, while authorities investigate allegations of inappropriate interactions with students.
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the investigation is ongoing.
McGilvray has a one-year contract with Axtell ISD, teaching high school social studies. Because he has a term contract, McGilvray is entitled to request a hearing before an independent hearing officer, according to the Texas Classroom Teachers Association website.
McGilvray must make the request for the hearing to the state commissioner of education within 15 days of the notice of proposal to terminate his contract. Whether he requests a hearing and how that hearing goes determines what the school board can do next.
This is McGilvray's fifth year working at Axtell ISD, Proctor said.
