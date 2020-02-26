Fourteen Waco Independent School District students raised their right hands and recited the U.S. military Oath of Enlistment Wednesday, led by an Army astronaut orbiting the Earth on the International Space Station.
It was the first nationwide Oath of Enlistment broadcast from the space station to more than 800 future soldiers at more than 100 locations across the country. Army astronaut Col. Andrew Morgan administered the oath from the space station and answered questions from participants.
"Please raise your right hand and repeat after me," Morgan said through a video feed on a large projector screen in the University High School Performing Arts Center, where Junior ROTC students from both University and Waco High gathered for the ceremony. He went on to say the full oath, and the 14 students repeated after him, inserting their names when appropriate.
Morgan, a combat veteran with airborne and ranger tabs, also has served as a combat diver, according to a press release. He is part of the U.S. Army Astronaut Detachment, which supports NASA with flight crew and provides engineering expertise. He was selected to become an astronaut in 2013.
As an astronaut, Morgan has completed seven spacewalks and one space flight to the space station. He is an Army emergency physician with a sub-specialty in primary care sports medicine and one of three astronauts serving as an active duty Army officer.
When asked by a participant at the Space Center Houston about his path to success, Morgan did not shy away from the harsh realities he faced and eventually overcame to get to where he is today.
"It's been a lot of little obstacles along the way," he said, naming injuries that have set him back months. "All things that are worth doing are hard."
As the future soldiers set off on their journeys, Morgan said they may hear that little voice in their heads telling them this is too hard, that they should quit or that this is not the path for them.
"That is your signal that what you're doing is worth doing," he said. "You will hear that, and you just need to suppress that and drive on. I experienced that multiple times in my career, and it's turned out to be extremely rewarding. I can't stress that enough: Things that are worth doing are difficult."
Before he signed off, Morgan floated the various flags of the United States military branches and then did a flip, showing off the lack of gravity on the space station.
Senior Noah Perez said taking the Oath of Enlistment from an Army officer in space was a cool experience he is unlikely to forget. Perez will join the Marine Corps Reserve after he graduates from high school.
"It helped drive me more," he said. "It made me realize what I'm doing is for a purpose, to serve my country."
Fellow senior Danielle Stevens, who will join the Army Reserve after graduation, said watching and listening to Morgan's story showed her the endless possibilities she can have with a military career.
"It was a really good experience that's going to stick with everyone," Stevens said. "It might even stick with us through our whole careers. It motivated me to do better and explore more."
Perez plans to attend college to become a diesel mechanic before enlisting as an active member of the Marines. He said he chose the Marines because he knows it is the military branch that will push him to where he wants to be to better himself.
Similarly, Stevens wants to get a psychology degree so she can specialize in treating soldiers with post-traumatic stress, so she also will be a reserve member.
"I come from a military background," she said. "My father was in the military. He was actually in Vietnam, and my brother is in the Air Force. But for me, Army seems like the best fit because I can do everything I wanted to."
Sgt. 1st Class and U.S. Army Recruiter Jose Luis Soto said he helped organize the Oath of Enlistment ceremony because it was a rare opportunity to be given the oath by a colonel who is stationed in space.
"By them being acknowledged, especially in front of their peers, it's definitely going to give them a sense of pride," Soto said. "It's something they'll be able to remember."
University High counselor Courtney Copas wanted to give students the opportunity to see what lies beyond Waco — and literally beyond the horizon.
"A lot of the students in Waco ISD from both high schools, sometimes they don't get too far out of Waco before they have to make decisions about what to do for the rest of their lives," Copas said. "As wonderful as Waco is, it's good for the kids to realize there are broader horizons out there that are available to them."
