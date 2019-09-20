Robin Houston, a McLennan County assistant district attorney and Waco school board member, was fired Thursday from her job as juvenile prosecutor.
Houston, 48, who had worked at the Bill Logue Juvenile Justice Center as a prosecutor since March 1, 2009, did not return phone messages Friday seeking comment for this story.
Executive Assistant District Attorney Tom Needham confirmed Houston's termination Friday but declined additional comment.
"It is an internal personnel matter, and I really can't say anything other than she has been terminated," Needham said. "She was terminated for violation of personnel rules, and the specifics are internal personnel matters and we are not able to discuss them at this time."
Needham said the termination had nothing to do with Houston's new role as a Waco Independent School District board member.
She was appointed to the Waco ISD board in June to replace Pat Atkins in an at-large seat. Houston has said she plans to run for office in May 2020, when a special election will be held for the final year of that position's three-year term.
