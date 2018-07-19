For the first time, local taxpayers in Waco Independent School District are projected to provide more funding to the district than the state of Texas, school officials said Thursday.
Local property taxes will account for $64,433,200, or 44 percent, of all Waco ISD revenue for the 2018-19 school year, according to preliminary budget calculations released during a Waco ISD school board workshop Thursday.
Texas is estimated to provide $63,025,200, or 43 percent of Waco ISD’s total funding. The state’s 2018 contribution is 3 percent less than Waco ISD received last year, accounting for a loss of $1,844,072 in revenue.
While state funding decreased, Waco ISD’s property tax revenue increased by $5.4 million.
“If the state continues to inadequately fund our public schools we will have to make some tough decisions,” Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson said.
Property taxes and other local revenue combined will make up 50 percent of the district’s total revenue. Federal programs will make up 2 percent of revenue.
In an email Thursday, Nelson said this budget marks a turning point in the district’s funding model, and the trend is likely to continue in the long term.
“One thing that will be noteworthy about Waco ISD’s 2018-2019 budget is that, for the first time, local revenue is projected to account for a larger share of the district’s funding than state revenue,” he said. “This is an inflection point, but it’s also part of a long-term trend. Waco ISD is not unique in this respect. Urban school districts frequently see flat or declining enrollment and rising property values. Absent a significant decline in property values or a large increase in enrollment, we expect this trend to continue.”
With an increase in state funding the district could focus on local priorities and programs it would like to offer, including full-day prekindergarten, Nelson said.
“For a district like Waco ISD, one of the most impactful changes to state funding would be an increase in the basic allotment,” he said. “Compared to some other funding changes, this would provide more flexibility to use those funds in a way that aligns with local priorities. Full funding for full-day prekindergarten would also be significant for our district. We’ve made a commitment to full-day prekindergarten and to expanding prekindergarten opportunities for 3-year-olds.”
Going forward, Nelson said he hopes new state programs will not be unfunded mandates.
“It’s important that we don’t move backward as the result of unfunded mandates from the state,” he said. “School safety is a priority for everyone, and it is important that the Legislature fund any new security requirements accordingly.”
In an interview last week, State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson said he hopes the Texas Legislature comes up with school funding solutions.
“It’s always been a difficult formula to fund Texas education,” he said. “Overall there never is enough money. … Hopefully we can come up with a better way to finance schools that are more fair to schools, teachers and children.”