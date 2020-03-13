Several local school administrators announced Friday they are extending spring break to prevent the reach of the coronavirus outbreak that has triggered a national emergency declaration.
Waco Independent School District and several others are extending spring break by two weeks, to March 27, while several more are extending the break by one week, to March 20, Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said as she led a joint press conference at Education Service Center Region 12 in Waco.
In Waco ISD, students will not be on campus, but administrative staff will be in their offices and several teachers will be working from home, Kincannon said.
Other school districts remaining closed through March 27 include Connally ISD, La Vega ISD, Lorena ISD, McGregor ISD, Midway ISD, Robinson ISD and West ISD.
Districts remaining closed through March 20 include Axtell ISD, Bosqueville ISD, China Spring ISD, Bruceville-Eddy ISD, Mart ISD, Moody ISD, Oglesby ISD, Riesel ISD and Valley Mills ISD.
"This is a developing situation and while there are no confirmed cases in McLennan County at this time, the number of cases in Texas is multiplying," Kincannon said. "This morning, superintendents from across the greater Waco area gathered to discuss a coordinated community response to the cornoavirus."
Midway ISD Superintendent George Kazanas, who attended the press conference with officials from at least six more districts, noted Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state disaster for all counties in Texas on Friday and President Donald Trump declared a national emergency that can allow up to $50 billion in funding to help fight the COVID-19 disease, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic Wednesday.
"Eight states have closed all of their public schools with states of emergency in those areas so this is a situation that does require extreme measures," Kazanas said. "Our response today for closing for two weeks is simply a proactive measure ."
