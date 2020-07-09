Aquilla ISD Superintendent Dr. David Edison has been named the 2020 Region 12 Superintendent of the Year and the regional nominee for the Texas State Superintendent of the Year.
Edison has served as superintendent of Aquilla ISD since 2010 and as an educator for 20 years. His previous positions include principal, assistant principal, administrative intern/teacher and teacher/coach.
“We are delighted to recognize Dr. Edison as one of the top superintendents in the state of Texas,” said Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center Region 12. “He was chosen by a committee of school board members from around our region for his skilled leadership and unwavering commitment to his students, staff, and community. We are proud to have him represent our region at the state level.”
During his time as superintendent at Aquilla ISD, Edison led the district in a successful bond election. Edison also completed a three-phase building project, which included a new gymnasium, building and safety renovations, and an agricultural complex.
“(Edison) has demonstrated that he is a man of high integrity,” said David Snipes, president of the Aquilla ISD board of trustees. “He always puts the best interest of students in all he does and implements. We have seen many superintendents pass through Aquilla ISD’s halls, but never one as dedicated to his school district as Dr. Edison.”
Snipes spoke highly of Edison’s leadership in school board relations, school improvement, fiscal management and community relations.
“For the past 10 years, Aquilla ISD, under the leadership of Dr. Edison, is a school district being led from good to great,” Snipes said. “This is due in part to his love, care and concern for all his students, teachers and community, and his earnest desire to make sure that ‘every horse jumps and there is no chipped paint’ at Aquilla ISD.”
Edison holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s of science in education degree from Baylor University and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Tarleton State University. Edison has served as chair of the Region 12 Superintendents’ Forum and Superintendents’ Leadership Academy. Edison was also a Region 12 Superintendent of the Year nominee in 2015.
