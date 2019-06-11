Officials are asking drivers to avoid the Interstate 35 underpass for Fourth and Fifth streets Wednesday afternoon.
Crews working to widen the interstate through Waco will close down the existing traffic signals at the underpass and replace them with temporary signals, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ken Roberts said in an email Tuesday night.
The process is expected to start about 1 p.m. and last one to three hours "depending on the difficulty of getting power and controls switched over to the new units," Roberts wrote.
Stop signs will be in place, and flaggers will assist in directing traffic while crews are making the switch to temporary signals. Drivers should expect delays and find alternative routes while the work is ongoing.