Professional wake surfer Ryder Duczek of Canada surfs a boat wake on the Brazos River during her heat at the Centurion Water Proof Tour Texas held at Brazos Park East. The event continues Saturday with all ages competing. Contestants get 45 seconds to make two passes for the judges, and wake surfers from the United States, Canada and Japan are participating
Professional Ashley Kidd surfs a boat wake on the Brazos River during her heat at the Centurion Water Proof Tour Texas held at Brazos Park East. The event continues Saturday with all ages competing. Contestants get 45 seconds to make two passes for the judges, and wake surfers from the United States, Canada and Japan are participating

